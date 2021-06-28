Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BY. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BY stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

