Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,818 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,804,000 after buying an additional 89,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,817,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 330,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

