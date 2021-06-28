Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $343,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.