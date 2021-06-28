Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,146 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Under Armour stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.