PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $71.87 on Monday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

