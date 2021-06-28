Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

