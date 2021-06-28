Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $77,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $301.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $171.58 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

