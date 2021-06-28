ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0701 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $473.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,543.23 or 0.99540830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00030924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.