Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,868,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 3.94. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.