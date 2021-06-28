Paya Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Paya in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Paya by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,773 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

