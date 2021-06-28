Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $106.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

