Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Argus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of PAYX opened at $105.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

