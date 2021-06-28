Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Paychex by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.