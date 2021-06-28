PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 22,978 View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,227,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,730,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,169,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,700,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. View, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

