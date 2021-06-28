PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 24,980 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGI stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $878.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

