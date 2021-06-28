PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 16,256 U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $11,640,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $7,742,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $4,690,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $459.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

