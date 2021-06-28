Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 333.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

