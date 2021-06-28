PegNet (PEG) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,237.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $288,046.45 and approximately $3,237.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00138438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00164266 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,355.42 or 1.00131457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002944 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

