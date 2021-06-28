Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stake Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $76.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.46 and a beta of 2.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

