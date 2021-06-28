PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce $171.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $558.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $706.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $670.05 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

PMT stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 150,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

