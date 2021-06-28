Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 313 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.