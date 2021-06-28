Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Workday by 559.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $243.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

