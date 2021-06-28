Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $84,000 Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

LC stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 12,412 shares valued at $190,008. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

