Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.