Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNR opened at $66.73 on Monday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

