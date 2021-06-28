Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 208,200 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,157,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CHP Merger by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHPM opened at $9.98 on Monday. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

