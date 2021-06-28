Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 285,175 Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,175 shares during the quarter. Union Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 0.6% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 5.67% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LATN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 806,725 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,794 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,902 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LATN stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

