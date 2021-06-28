Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $6.90 Million Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,186,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of VELOU stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

