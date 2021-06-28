Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $8.89 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,892,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

