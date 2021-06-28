Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,029 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perma-Pipe International were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPIH stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

