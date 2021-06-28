Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PSNL stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. 16,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,894. Personalis has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,712 shares of company stock worth $3,643,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

