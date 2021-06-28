Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson Buys 5,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,288,601.10.

TSE:PEY traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.30. 344,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

