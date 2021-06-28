Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$13.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$13.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEYUF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.94. 27,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,495. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

