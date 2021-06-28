Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.40. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

