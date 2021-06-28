Phoenician Capital LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Phoenician Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 8.4% of Phoenician Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Phoenician Capital LLC owned 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $152.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

