Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 587.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after buying an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,141,000 after purchasing an additional 67,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,874. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36.

