Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

MHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.88. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.