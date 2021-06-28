PLAYSTUDIOS’s (MYPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

MYPS stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

