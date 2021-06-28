Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) is one of 839 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pliant Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Pliant Therapeutics Competitors 4634 17693 38926 768 2.58

Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 67.92%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.94%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pliant Therapeutics $41.82 million -$41.53 million -15.03 Pliant Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.50

Pliant Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pliant Therapeutics. Pliant Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pliant Therapeutics -501.02% -25.93% -24.89% Pliant Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avÃ1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, which include an oncology program, as well as a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies, including duchenne muscular dystrophy. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

