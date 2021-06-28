Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) versus Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Financial Contrast

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 12 0 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $45.21, indicating a potential upside of 88.37%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 145.65%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -81.06% -67.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Pluristem Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($3.40) -7.06 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 6,379.74 -$29.15 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients unsuitable for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermittent claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has collaboration agreements with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions; and BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies to expand its framework and research agreement, as well as conduct a joint project evaluating the therapeutic effects of the registrant's patented PLX cell product candidates for treatment of the respiratory and inflammatory complications associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.