Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Popular were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Popular by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $25,686,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in Popular by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.17 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.76.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

