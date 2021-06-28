Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Sells $33,412.50 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Potbelly alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,172 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $24,281.04.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. Research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.