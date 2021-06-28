PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,325. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $264.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.82.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

