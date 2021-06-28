PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $27.06 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00663994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038961 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,251,345 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

