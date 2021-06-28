PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

