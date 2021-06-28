Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

