Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 2,550 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Safehold were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Safehold by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Safehold by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,933,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAFE stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

