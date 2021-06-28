Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,106 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $193,795.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,561,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,314,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $57.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.99.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

