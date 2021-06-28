Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.07% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

ALGT opened at $190.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.24. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.