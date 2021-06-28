Primecap Management Co. CA Has $13.26 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Snap were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,001,814 shares of company stock valued at $247,191,628.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.